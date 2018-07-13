What a scorching week-end!: The Bowls Club Fun Day and Cricket Club CricketFest were blessed with glorious weather which brought many people out.

Telephone box: The telephone box in Churchfield has been sand-blasted and primed ready for painting, so we look forward to the mini Westfield museum and information station being started.

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Church Hall today at 2.15 pm. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. The speaker is Heather Goodsell talking about Hedgerow Magic, and the competition is something made from hedgerow finds. Sounds intriguing!

Westfield Church: This Sunday’s services are Holy Communion at 8am and 10am with Youth Church at 10am. The eagerly awaited first Messy Church session is tomorrow, Saturday, in the Church Hall from 3-5pm, and all families are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be fun for everyone, with all sorts of activities, crafts, media, games and music, and finishing with food. We look forward to seeing you! Looking forward to next week-end there is a men’s barbecue at the Vicarage next Saturday 21 July, and then the week’s family service on 22 July is the popular Pet Service at 10.30am, with all animals welcome (suitably caged if appropriate!) with their owners.

Friendship Club: The Friendship Club: meets in the New Inn next Monday 16 July from 2 -3.30 pm. Members play bingo and whist with a cup of tea and biscuits for 20p during the afternoon. A couple of outings are arranged for regular members during the summer. The yearly subscription is £5. New members are always welcome; contact Derek Edwards on 01424 753155.

Songs for a Summer Evening: Our sister church of St. Laurence Guestling invites everyone to their summer concert at 7pm on Saturday 21 July in the church. Molly Townson has a delightful programme, to be performed by the Cantabile Ladies Choir, Kate Rogers (Soprano), Richard Eldridge (Piano) and the Guestling Church Choir. Wine, strawberries and cream will be served in the interval. Tickets are just £10 on the door. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of this ancient and beautiful country church.

Village Choir: Sales are going well for the quiz at the New Inn next week-end on 22 July, 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Call in at the New Inn to book your table. All proceeds will go towards the cost of setting up the choir. As I write this, Min is meeting with choir mistress Laura, and it is hoped that the choir will start on Monday 23 July in the church. Min will confirm times, but the cost will be £3 adult, £2 child.

