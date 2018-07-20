Westfield Community Choir: This starts on Monday 23July from 7-8 pm in the church, and everyone is welcome. Choir mistress Laura and Min will be there from about 6.30pm, so if you want to arrive early and say hello that would be great. Please bring along a drink for yourself. The cost will be £3 adult and £2 child. Laura will get everyone singing in rounds for the first session and will can progress from there. The choir will run for 3 weeks then will have a break for 2 weeks and start again after that. The choir could really do with a voluntary pianist, so if you know of anyone, please beg them to help.

Quiz Evening: Don’t forget the quiz to raise funds to start up the choir. This is the day before the first choir session, on Sunday 22 July at the New Inn, 6pm for 6.30pm. This is for teams of 6, and the cost is £5 each, including hot snacks. Call in at the pub to book or ring 752800.

Westfield Church: What a fantastic Messy Church first session last Saturday! Massy Church is planned for the second Saturday of the month, so reserve 11th August for another family afternoon with all sorts of activities, crafts, media, games and music, and food. The men’s group B4 have a barbecue at the Vicarage tomorrow, and to help with catering please let Eric know if you will be there. The Family Pet Service takes place in the churchyard grounds this Sunday at the later time of 10.30am with all animals welcome (suitably caged if appropriate!) with their owners.

F3 Women’s Group: The summer outing is on Thursday 26 July. We meet at Fairlight church at 6.30pm for a short talk about the church, an organ recital, a climb to the top of the tower for panoramic views, and a buffet supper. Husbands/partners are welcome to come too. The cost is £4 a head. Please let Helen know if you are coming by ringing 752052.

Songs for a Summer Evening: Our sister church of St. Laurence Guestling invites everyone to their summer concert at 7pm tomorrow 21 July in the church. Molly Townson has a delightful programme, to be performed by the Cantabile Ladies Choir, Kate Rogers (Soprano), Richard Eldridge (Piano) and the Guestling Church Choir. Wine, strawberries and cream will be served in the interval. Tickets are just £10 on the door. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of this ancient and beautiful country church.

Vandalism: Sadly, there have been several incidences of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the village lately. Sussex Police are investigating several incidents. Please report any more to them, however small, so they can build up information and act accordingly. Their website is https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ You should also post on the Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page Westfield NHW - Live. With the start of the school holiday there may be children at a loose end – parents, do you know what your children are doing?

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.