Fia’s Fairy Festival: What a day! Even the Red Arrow must have wanted to do their bit as they flew directly overhead on their way to the RAF 100 display at Hastings. There was excellent music, activities and sunshine. Thank you to all the many organisers who made this such a special day.

Westfield Church: The weather was perfect for the men’s group B4 barbecue at the Vicarage last Saturday – lovely food and company. The Family Pet Service in churchyard grounds was very well supported, with a selection of dogs and a hamster joining the congregation.

Westfield Community Choir: This started with great enthusiasm on Monday. The only requirement is that members enjoy singing, so if you would like to join come to the church at 7pm next Monday. Choir mistress Laura is running three week starter block, and then there is a two week break before starting again. The cost is £3 adult and £2 child. The choir could really do with a voluntary pianist, so if you know of anyone, please beg them to help. Look at their Facebook page Westfield Community Choir for more information.

Vandalism: Sadly, there have been several incidences of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the village lately. Sussex Police are investigating several incidents. Please report any more to them, however small, so they can build up information and act accordingly. Their website is https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ You should also post on the Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page Westfield NHW - Live. With the start of the school holiday there may be children at a loose end – parents, do you know what your children are doing?

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.