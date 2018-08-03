Westfield Community Choir: This is now up and running, and the second session took place on Monday with choir leader Laura. New members are most welcome, but note that next Monday’s session is in the Church Hall at the slightly later time of 7.15pm. The only requirement is that members enjoy singing. The cost is £3 adult and £2 child. Look at their Facebook page Westfield Community Choir for more information.

Strawberry Tea: The Friends of Westfield Church hold their annual Strawberry Tea on Sunday 5 August from 3pm in the Church Hall and churchyard. Entrance is £4 (£2 for children under 12 years) including tea. There will be a raffle and book stall. Everyone is invited.

Children’s Cricket: There is fun cricket every Monday on the cricket pitch from 5-6pm for chldren from age 9. This is great fun and exercise, and is only £2 a session.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.