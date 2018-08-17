Messy Church: The second Messy Church session was enjoyed by 56 people last Saturday, and they spent a happy afternoon with all sorts of crafts, music, eating and drama around the theme of Noah’s Ark. Put the next session on 8 September in your diaries! All families are welcome, and children must be accompanied.

Westfield Church: Services on Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am and 10am. Note that the following Sunday 26 August sees a return of the Family Café Church Service – an informal service for all ages.

Guestling Church: The annual Flower Festival at our sister church of St. Laurence is this week-end - today, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 from 10am-5pm each day. This year’s theme is “Observer’s Books”. Lunches (including Ploughman’s), tea, coffee and cakes will be available, as well as produce and book stalls, and a tombola. The event is free to enter, with ample parking, and all proceeds will go to the St. Laurence Church Restoration Fund. The Festival concludes with a Songs of Praise service on Sunday at 6pm. Everyone is welcome to join us! Enquiries: 01424 812254. The church is off the A259 roughly half way between Rye and Hastings, and is signposted from the junction of A259 and Church Lane.

Music by the Lake: This takes place at Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, on 26 August from 11am to 5pm. Expect 60’s, 70’s and 80’s music from the Rockitmen and support. The gates open at 11am, giving you plenty of time to enjoy your picnic before the music starts at 1pm. Bring your picnic; tea, coffee and Pimms will be available. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12.50 on the day, and children and parking are free. Ring 07515 666067 for more information. Proceeds will go to Senlac Rotary’s good causes and Friends of Fia.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.