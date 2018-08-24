Services on Sunday: are Holy Communion at 8am and Family Café Church Service at10am in the Hall. Everyone is welcome.

Music by the Lake: This takes place at Camelot, 90 Westfield Lane, on 26 August from 11am to 5pm. Expect 60’s, 70’s and 80’s music from the Rockitmen and support. The gates open at 11am, giving you plenty of time to enjoy your picnic before the music starts at 1pm. Bring your picnic; tea, coffee and Pimms will be available. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12.50 on the day, and children and parking are free. Ring 07515 666067 for more information. Proceeds will go to Senlac Rotary’s good causes and Friends of Fia.

Jumble Sale: The annual Jumble Sale organised by the friends of the late Wendy Pemberton in aid of Cancer Research and Myeloma UK takes place next Saturday 1 September from 2pm in Westfield Community Hall. Donations of jumble are welcome at the hall from 12.15 noon on the day, but please, no large items, computer monitors or TVs. There will be a cake stall and tombola. Information from Carol 754571 or Shirley 754879.

Free Family Fun Day: Westfield Youth Club hold another fabulous Free Family Fun Day at Westfield Cricket Ground next Sunday 2 September. Attractions include bouncy castle, BBQ, crazy golf, bungee run, sumo suits and more. The event is FREE, but bring money for BBQ and tuck shop.

Westfield Friendship Club: The Friendship Club resumes meetings on Monday 3 September after the summer break, but please note the change in time to 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo, whist are played in a friendly atmosphere, with tea and biscuits on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

WCA Newsletter: Once again, Editor Pauline and her team have produced a great newsletter full of useful village information. In particular, note the plans for the WW1 Commemoration week-end (November 3/4) and the poppy making workshop on 29 September.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.