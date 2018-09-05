Jumble Sale: The annual Jumble Sale organised by the friends of the late Wendy Pemberton takes place tomorrow Saturday 1 September from 2pm in Westfield Community Hall. Donations of jumble are welcome at the hall from 12.15pm on the day, but please, no large items, computer monitors or TVs. There will be a cake stall and tombola. Information from Carol 754571 or Shirley 754879. All proceeds are in aid of Cancer Research and Myeloma UK.

Free Family Fun Day: Westfield Youth Club hold another fabulous Free Family Fun Day at Westfield Cricket Ground this Sunday 2 September. Attractions include bouncy castle, BBQ, crazy golf, bungee run, sumo suits and more. The event is FREE, but remember to bring money for BBQ and tuck shop.

Westfield Friendship Club: The Friendship Club resumes meetings on Monday 3 September after the summer break, but please note the change in time to 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo and whist and a chat over tea and biscuits are on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

Messy Church: Next week-end sees the welcome return of Messy Church. This is fun packed Church for all the family, and the afternoon includes art/ crafts, media, music, drama - and food! Come to the Church Hall on Saturday 8 September from 3-5pm. Children must be accompanied. For details contact Youth Pastor Graham on 07787 527166.

Horticultural Society Autumn Show: Westfield Horticultural Society holds its Autumn Show next week-end on Saturday 8 September from 2.30 – 4.30pm in the Community Hall. Have you filled in your entry forms yet? Show Schedules are available in the New Inn or you can download from the WHS page in the village website. For more details email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com or contact Chairman Catherine on 01424 552485.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.