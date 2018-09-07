Jumble Sale: The annual Jumble Sale organised by the friends of the late Wendy Pemberton was well supported last Saturday. This raised in excess of £550 for Cancer Research and Myeloma UK, with hopefully more to come in. The organisers worked really hard to achieve this excellent result, but thank you too to everyone who supported this by donating jumble and coming to buy on the day.

Tennis Coaching: Junior tennis coaching restarts at the tennis courts from 5-6pm on Monday 10th September, and there are spaces for more school children to join. This is for ages 5-16 years, and the cost is £5 per session. Sessions are arranged by the Parish Council, and run weekly until the evenings are too dark to play. For more information call 6.0 Tennis Coaching on 07704 774017 or email info@6lovetenniscoaching.co.uk.

Westfield Community Choir: Westfield Community Choir meets every Monday evening from 7 - 8pm in Westfield Church, and promises all kinds of music to come - pop, rock, folk, traditional. All ages are welcome to join, and the cost is just £3 adult or £2 child. Just turn up, ring 07952 995743 for details, or join the Westfield Community Choir Facebook page. See you there!

Horticultural Society Autumn Show: Westfield Horticultural Society holds its Autumn Show tomorrow from 2.30 pm in the Community Hall. This is always an excellent show, so come to admire the impressive arrays of vegetables, fruit and vegetables as well as beautiful flower arrangements, home produce and arts and crafts. The Sussex Beekeepers show with honey and beeswax displays also takes place in the hall. Admission is just 50p (free for WHS members). Remember to bring entries to the hall between 8.00 and 10.30 am

Messy Church: Tomorrow, Saturday 8 September, sees the welcome return of Messy Church. This is fun packed Church for all the family, and the afternoon includes art/ crafts, media, music, drama - and food! Come to the Church Hall from 3-5pm. Children must be accompanied. For details contact Youth Pastor Graham on 07787 527166. Church services on Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Praise, with youth Church, at 10am.

Salvation Army Big Collection: The Salvation Army will be carrying out their annual ‘Big Collection’ in Westfield on Wednesday 12 September between 12:00 and 8pm. All donations to the Big Collection directly support their work, with 100% of the money raised being used to care for people who are vulnerable or in need. While collectors do not necessarily wear Salvation Army uniform, all collectors will be carrying a permit, which can be produced on request, and will be carrying Salvation Army branded envelopes and/or collection tins. Please be generous with your support!

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Parish Hall next Friday 14 September at 2.15 pm. The speaker will be Melanie Gibson-Martin talking about ‘3 Women, 1 Man - Glamour, Health and Heartbreak’ +B70 – sounds intriguing. New members are always welcome; just turn up, or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Cubs: The 1st Westfield Scout Group has Beaver, Cubs and Scout Sections, and there are currently spaces for boys and girls aged 8-10½ to join Cubs. Cubs meet on Mondays in term time from 6-7.30pm in the Scout Hut in Westfield. They have a wide range of activities both indoors and outdoors, including cooking over an open fire or inside, craft activities, hikes, games and an annual Christmas Pantomime. They take part in District activities and go camping at least twice a year, with opportunities for activities such as archery, canoeing, climbing, driving go-karts, as well as wide games and camp fires. To find out more about joining ring Jan Goodsell on 01424 552190 or Rosemary Bond on 01424 754080.

WCA Newsletter: Pauline, the Editor, was a little disappointed to learn that the recent WCA newsletter failed to reach some people as promptly as others. There are forty-eight volunteers who deliver the free publication quarterly to most houses in Westfield Parish. It sometimes happens that, particularly during holiday time, that there is a hiccup in the system. If, however, you fail to receive your copy within a few days of the expected publication date which can be found on Page 3 in every issue, along with contact details, please let Pauline know as she keeps her eye on these things.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.