Horticultural Society Autumn Show: What a wonderful Autumn Show last Saturday! The difficult growing conditions of the summer seemed to have made little difference to the quality of the exhibits, and as always, there were impressive arrays of fruit, vegetables and flowers. Beautiful flower arrangements extended along one side of the hall, and there were tempting cookery items to rival Bake Off, and creative arts and crafts. The Sussex Beekeepers too had a good display of honey and beeswax products. There will be a full report, including details of prizewinners, and photos in this paper.

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Parish Hall this afternoon at 2.15 pm. The speaker will be Melanie Gibson-Martin talking about ‘3 Women, 1 Man - Glamour, Health and Heartbreak’ +B70 – sounds intriguing. New members are always welcome; just turn up, or contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Cubs: The 1st Westfield Scout Group has Beaver, Cubs and Scout Sections, and there are currently spaces for boys and girls aged 8-10½ to join Cubs. Cubs meet on Mondays in term time from 6-7.30pm in the Scout Hut in Westfield. They have a wide range of activities both indoors and outdoors, including cooking over an open fire or inside, craft activities, hikes, games and an annual Christmas Pantomime. They take part in District activities and go camping at least twice a year, with opportunities for activities such as archery, canoeing, climbing, driving go-karts, as well as wide games and camp fires. To find out more about joining ring Jan Goodsell on 01424 552190 or Rosemary Bond on 01424 754080.

Westfield Friendship Club: The Friendship Club meets on Monday 17 September, but please note the new time is now 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo and whist are played in a friendly atmosphere, with tea and biscuits on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

Concert for Friends of Fia: Next Saturday 22 September sees a great fund-raising dinner and concert for Friends of Fia. The Blues Brothers, Soul Sisters, The Kytes and psychological entertainer Ritchie Campbell – what a line-up! The event is at Claremont School from 7pm, and tickets (£20, including a two-course meal), are on sale at the New Inn and Archers Butchers.

F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship): This group is open to all women of any age. F3 celebrates its 9th birthday on Thursday 28 September in the Parish Hall at 7pm – note that this is earlier than usual. Enjoy coffee and cake before our speaker, Rachel Chitty talks about the work of St. Dunstan’s, now known as Blind Veterans. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052.

World’s Biggest Coffee Morning: This annual event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at the New Inn, courtesy of Patrick and The Hub, from 10am-12 noon on Friday 29 September. Everyone is welcome.

Poppy Making Workshop: Westfield Parish Council have organised a poppy making workshop on Saturday 29 September from 2-4pm at the Bowls Club. The poppies will form a display along the main road at Churchfield in November to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War 1. There will be something for all ages and abilities, and FREE refreshments. Some materials will be provided, but donations of wool, plastic bottles, paint etc. gratefully received. Please let Parish Clerk Kate know if are able to bring materials so she has some idea of what else is needed. If you already have made poppies you can drop them off, or email Kate at westfieldcouncil@gmail.com or ring 756973 to arrange collection. The deadline for poppy donations is Sunday 21 October.

Barn Dance: Back by popular request. Tickets will be on sale next week at Archers Butchers and The New Inn for the Harvest Barn Dance on Saturday 6 October! This is in the Church Hall from 7.30pm, and proceeds will be going to Friends of Fia. ‘Wear comfortable shoes and a smile.’

Tea Party for Senior Residents: Diary date! The WCA tea party for senior residents of the village will take place Saturday 13 October in the Community Hall from 3 - 5pm. Enjoy entertainment and a delicious tea. For your free ticket please contact Rosemary 754080.

Jumble Sale: Please note that the Scout jumble sale planned for 20 October has been cancelled. Look out for another date later.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.