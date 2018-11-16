Remembrance: Westfield Church was packed with well over two hundred people for the Service of Remembrance on Sunday, which was followed by the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial. Guides, Beavers, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers had marched along the main road to the church, and took part in the service, which included remembering individually each person on the War Memorial. This has brought to a close a moving week with poppies in remembrance displayed by all sections of the community, and an amazing and thought-provoking week-long exhibition about World War 1.

Westfield Church: Services on Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am and 10am, with Youth Church at 10am. The men’s breakfast group meets in the Church Hall at 10am tomorrow, when Nik Wiggins will be talking and about woodturning.

The Hub: The Hub provides a warm welcome at The New Inn, courtesy of Patrick, every Friday from 10am to 12 noon, but they are in need of volunteers who would be willing to act as Chairman and Secretary. The Hub could be in danger of closing if new people do not step forward. Around 30 to 40 people drop in for coffee and cake, and enjoy other events such as meals and outings. Please, please, call in if you can help. Patrick is willing to host coffee and cake on Friday mornings after Christmas but the Hub itself may no longer exist.

Westfield Bowls Club: The Bowls Club invite you to their 60’s and 70’s Dance from 7.30 – 11pm tomorrow in the Church Hall. Lee Ritchie will be providing the entertainment. Tickets are £10 including supper, but please bring your own drink. Ring 0794 0575084 to book.

Friendship Club: Please note a change of date. There will not be a meeting on Monday 19 November as the pub is unavailable, so this is postponed to 26 November.

Carols Round the Tree: It will soon be time for Carols Round the Tree on 14 December, and we need wind instrument musicians to join in playing a dozen well-known carols. We can’t provide music without you! Please ring 01424 753684 if you are able to help.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.