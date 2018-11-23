Westfield Church: Sadly, the yew trees along the path to the church have succumbed to disease, and reluctantly the decision was taken to accept the advice of experts and have them removed before the rest of the trees in the churchyard are affected. Just two trees remain there, and it is hoped that they remain disease free. Services this Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am and Family Service at 10am. Don’t forget that there will be a showing of the Christmas film ‘ Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger’ on Sunday 2 December at 3pm.

Friendship Club: The Friendship Club meets in the New Inn on Monday 26 November from 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo and whist are played in a friendly atmosphere, with tea and biscuits on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

Westfield Horticultural Society: WHS are holding a Craft Evening next Tuesday 27 November. The cost is £10. Ring Nicky 07774 750721 for details and to book.

Carols Round the Tree: It will soon be time for Carols Round the Tree on 14 December, and we need wind instrument musicians to join in playing a dozen well-known carols. We can’t provide music without you! Please ring 01424 753684 if you are able to help.

Friends of Westfield Church Christmas Fayre: The Friends of Westfield Church hold their annual Christmas Fayre in the Church Hall next Saturday 1 December from 2pm. There will be various stalls including cakes, crafts, books, raffle, Granny’s Attic, tombola, Christmas cards and gifts. Light refreshments will be served. Contributions of goods or help will be gratefully received! Contact Jim on 01424 751821 or Ann on 01424 754355.

WCA Newsletter: Households should have received the latest WCA Newsletter, excellent as usual, which has details of many forthcoming Christmas events. Keep this handy!

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.