Friends of Westfield Church Christmas Fayre: The Friends of Westfield Church hold their annual Christmas Fayre in the Church Hall tomorrow from 2pm. There will be various stalls including cakes, crafts, books, raffle, Granny’s Attic, tombola, Christmas cards and gifts. Light refreshments will be served. Contributions of goods or help will be gratefully received! Contact Jim on 01424 751821 or Ann on 01424 754355.

Christmas Film Show: Westfield Church invites you to the Christmas comedy movie ‘Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger’ this Sunday 2 December at 3pm in the church. Everyone is welcome to a warm and cosy church. Bring your own blanket or cushion and snacks! Next Saturday 8 December sees another family event with Messy Christmas from 3 – 5.30 pm in the Hall. This is fun packed church for all the family, with crafts, music, drama and food, all with a Christmas theme. Contact Graham on 07787 for more information.

Friendship Club: The Friendship Club holds its Christmas meeting in the New Inn on Monday 3 December from 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo and whist are played in a friendly atmosphere, with tea and biscuits on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.