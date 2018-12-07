Westfield Christmas Lights: These amazing lights were switched on last week-end, and already there have been lots of visitors despite the miserable weather. There are road signs warning drivers to slow down as they enter the village, but PLEASE, PLEASE, take care if you visit. There are no street lights here, so bring a torch and wear Hi-Viz or light-coloured clothing. There have already been reports of near invisible people wandering in the road, and with the best will in the world drivers cannot always see you. Be considerate when parking, too – no parking on main road. Please be generous and help the village raise lots of donations for the Hospice – £76,754 to date!

Christmas Tree Festival: This is due to start in the church on 12 December, and has the theme ‘Christmas Peace’. Do pop in; donations will be added to the those raised from the lights.

1st Westfield Scout Group: This Scout Group urgently needs someone to take on the role of treasurer for the Group as the current treasurer is moving away. If you can help please contact Jan on 552190 or Rose on 754080.

Church Christmas Fayre: Thank you to everyone who supported the Friends of Westfield Church Christmas Fayre on Saturday. There seemed to be a lot of visitors, and a pleasing £480 was raised.

Westfield School Christmas Fayre: The school holds its Christmas Fayre today in the Community Hall from 3.30 – 5.30pm. There will be the festive stalls, Santa’s Grotto, stalls, refreshments, games, prizes and raffles.

Messy Christmas: Tomorrow’s Messy Church is the special Christmas edition. This is fun packed Church in the Church Hall for all the family from 3 – 5pm. Includes crafts, media, music, drama, and food, plus carols and a visit from Santa! Contact Graham on 07787 527166

Carols Round the Tree: The annual carol singing by the Christmas tree at ‘Corbières’ (near the village sign) takes place next Friday 14 December at 7pm. Local musicians will be playing, so bring a torch and have a good sing. As usual, Mrs Tomsett will be providing hot soup will warm you up afterwards – thank you!

