Carols Round the Tree: The annual carol singing by the Christmas tree at ‘Corbières’ (near the village sign) is tonight at 7pm. Local musicians will be playing, so bring a torch and have a good sing. The newly formed Westfield Community Choir will be joining in the singing too. As usual, Jean Tomsett will be providing hot soup to warm you up afterwards – thank you!

Westfield Christmas Lights: These amazing lights continue to attract lots of visitors. There are no street lights here, so bring a torch and wear Hi-Viz or light-coloured clothing. Be considerate when parking, too – no parking on main road. Please be generous and help the village raise lots of donations for the Hospice – £76,754 to date! I am told that there will be a special attraction from 6pm next Saturday 22 December, when Pete Prescott of Beatles Day fame will be entertaining visitors with Christmas songs in the gazebo at ‘Squirrels’. Definitely something to look forward to.

Christmas Tree Festival: This started in the church on Wednesday, with the theme ‘Christmas Peace’. Do pop in and admire the beautiful and imaginative creations on display; donations will be added to the those raised from the lights.

Quiz Evening: Westfield Youth Club has a quiz evening at The New Inn this Sunday 16 December, 6pm for 6.30pm start. This is for teams of up to 6 people, and costs £5 per person. Booking is by contacting the pub on 01424 752800.

Village Nativity: Next Friday 21 December sees the second Village Nativity at 6pm. Bring a torch and come in costume as a shepherd, angel, sheep, etc., or just as yourself. The procession will assemble at ‘Corbières’ (near the village sign) and walk to the church for the nativity which will unfold in the churchyard.

1st Westfield Scout Group: This Scout Group urgently needs someone to take on the role of treasurer for the Group as the current treasurer is moving away. If you can help please contact Jan on 552190 or Rose on 754080.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.