Carols Round the Tree: We were fortunate to have a cold but dry night for carol singing round the village Christmas tree. A lot of people came to sing well-loved carols, accompanied by local musicians. The newly formed Westfield Community Choir will be joining in the singing too, with some lovely descants and a solo spot with a great version of ‘The Holly and the Ivy’. As usual, Jean Tomsett organised hot soup to warm everyone up afterwards. Thank you, Jean, who has been doing this for 43 years!

Westfield Christmas Lights: These amazing lights continue to attract lots of visitors. There are no street lights here, so bring a torch and wear Hi-Viz or light-coloured clothing. Be considerate when parking, too – no parking on main road. Please be generous and help the village raise lots of donations for the Hospice – £76,754 to date! There will be a special attraction from 6pm tomorrow, Saturday 22 December, when Pete Prescott of Beatles Day fame will be entertaining visitors with Christmas songs in the gazebo at the entrance to ‘Squirrels’. Definitely something to look forward to.

Christmas Tree Festival: Please visit this beautiful and creative display in the church until 30 December. The church is open until 8pm, and donations to the Hospice made there are added to the total raised by the Christmas lights.

Village Nativity: This is tonight at 6pm, and the walking procession leaves ‘Corbieres’ at 6pm for the nativity outdoors by the church porch, where there will be straw bales, lighting, carols and refreshments. If the weather is bad the procession will be shorter and the Nativity will be held in the Church; please check Facebook for updates. Bring a torch and come in costume as a shepherd, angel, sheep, etc., or just as yourself. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Westfield Church: The traditional Carols by Candlelight service is this Sunday at 6pm. There are two identical Christingle services at 4pm and 6pm on Christmas Eve, and later the First Communion of Christmas is at 11pm. On Christmas Day there will be Communion at 9am and a Christmas Family Service at 10.30am. Please do visit our beautiful and welcoming church during the Christmas period.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.