The lights, trees and tinsel are packed away: and Christmas is over for this year, but let’s hope that its messages of joy, peace and goodwill are not forgotten. We wish everyone in our community a good year.

Westfield Community Choir: Start the New Year with the village community choir! The first session is on Monday 7 January at 7pm in the church. Everyone is welcome, and you do not need to read music. The cost is £3 for adults (£2 for children) and no auditions are needed – just turn up. Ring 0795 299 5743 for details or join the Westfield Community Choir Facebook page.

Westfield Women’s Institute: Westfield Women’s Institute meets in the Parish Hall on the second Friday of the month at 2.15 pm, and new members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. The next meeting is on Friday 11 January, when Sam Langley will be taking a trip down memory lane with ‘Fings ain’t what they used to be’. The competition is an old kitchen implement. Please remember that 2019 subs are due now!

Messy Church: Messy Church is next Saturday 12 January from 3-5pm in the Church Hall. This is for everyone, and parents, carers, grandparents are all welcome with children. Come and enjoy fun, activities, crafts, media, story, music, refreshments, and a meal to share together. For more information contact Graham 07526037011.

The Hub: After fears that the Hub would have to close because a Treasurer and Chairman could not be found, we are delighted that volunteers have now stepped forward and that the Hub’s future is assured. So once again, call in at The New Inn on Fridays at 10am for a welcome and chat over coffee and cake.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.