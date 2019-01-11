Westfield Women’s Institute: Westfield Women’s Institute meets in the Parish Hall today at 2.15 pm, and new members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information. The speaker is Sam Langley, who will be taking a trip down memory lane with ‘Fings ain’t what they used to be’. The competition is an old household implement. Please remember that 2019 subs are due now!

Westfield Community Choir: The village community choir meets on Mondays at 7pm in the church. Everyone is welcome, and you do not need to read music. The cost is £3 for adults (£2 for children) and no auditions are needed – just turn up to enjoy an hour of singing. Ring 0795 299 5743 for details, or join the Westfield Community Choir Facebook page.

Messy Church: Messy Church is tomorrow, Saturday 12 January, from 3-5pm in the Church Hall. This is for everyone, and parents, carers, grandparents are all welcome with children. Come and enjoy fun, activities, crafts, media, story, music, refreshments, and a meal to share together.

1st Westfield Scout Group: There are some spaces in the Beaver section, so if you have children. aged between 6 and 8 who would love to join this group please contact Jan (Leader) on 01424 552190

Jumble Sale: Westfield Scouts are holding a Jumble Sale on 26January at 2pm in Westfield Community Hall, with lots of bargains for everyone. They would be grateful for donations of jumble (no large or electrical items), which can be left at the hall from 12 noon. Cakes and refreshments will be on sale, and admission is 50p.

The Hub: After concerns that the Hub would have to close because a Treasurer and Chairman could not be found, we are delighted that volunteers have stepped forward and that the Hub is still able to meet weekly. Call in at The New Inn on Fridays at 10am for a welcome and chat over coffee and cake.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.