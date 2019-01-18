Westfield Parish Lunch Club: Lunches are held on the third Friday of each month in the Parish Hall from 12:45pm for 1pm, so regulars are reminded that this is today! New members over 55 years are welcome to come and enjoy a two-course home cooked meal for £4. The club has an excellent team of volunteers who help serve the dinners and wash-up, and volunteer drivers to help with transport. For catering purposes, if you wish to join for the first time, cancel a booking, or need information about meals please phone the cook, Sally, on 01424 754927 giving at least 48 hours’ notice. Volunteer helpers are needed, particularly with washing up - please ring Sally if you can help with this, and Rosemary (754080) for transport information.

WCA Newsletter: The deadline for sending contributions to the next newsletter is 23 January. Please send to the Editor, Pauline Filsell-Page at pauline@fpage.plus.com , telephone 0778 607 8588, or leave in the WCA box at The New Inn.

Westfield Community Choir: If you are thinking of trying something new in 2019, why not come along to Westfield Community Choir every Monday from 7-8pm in Westfield Church. This is a fun, friendly choir and members range from new beginners to some with a bit more experience. We sing lots of different songs including pop, musicals, folk and some traditional ones. It’s just £3 for adults and £2 for children (under 13’s must be accompanied). See their Facebook page Westfield Community Choir for more details, or ring Min on 0795 299 5743.

F3 Women’s Group: F3 (Friends, Fun, Fellowship) is a group open to all women of any age. Meetings are usually held in the Church Hall on Thursdays at 7.30pm, and admission is £2. Come along whenever you can for a warm welcome. For more details telephone Helen 01424 752052. The next meeting is on Thursday 24 January, and the speaker’s topic is “Winchelsea’s Poor - Lives through letters”.

Jumble Sale: Westfield Scouts are holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 26 January at 2pm in Westfield Community Hall, with lots of bargains for everyone. They would be grateful for donations of jumble (no large or electrical items), which can be left at the hall from 12 noon. Cakes and refreshments will be on sale, and admission is 50p.

Plough Sunday: This tradition will be marked on 27 January. The Plough Sunday family service will be café style in the Parish Hall, and starts at the later time of 10.30am. Everyone is welcome, and please come early from 10am for coffee. Celebrate the beginning of the agricultural year, decorate the plough brought in by the East Sussex Ploughing Match Society, and pray for God’s blessing on the land. There will be Morris dancing at 11.30am followed by a ploughman’s lunch at 12.30pm.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.