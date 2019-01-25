Westfield Christmas Lights: The community of Westfield raised an absolutely brilliant £8,187.57 for the Hospice during December 2018! The spectacular display of Christmas lights, which have become a special outing for many local families during the festive season, gets bigger and brighter each year. Thank you to Ken and everyone who decorated their houses in lights to raise money for the Hospice.

Westfield Community Choir: If you are thinking of trying something new in 2019, why not come along to Westfield Community Choir every Monday from 7-8pm in Westfield Church. This is a fun, friendly choir and members range from new beginners to some with a bit more experience. We sing lots of different songs including pop, musicals, folk and some traditional ones. It’s just £3 for adults and £2 for children (under 13’s must be accompanied). See their Facebook page Westfield Community Choir for more details, or ring Min on 0795 299 5743.

Jumble Sale: Westfield Scouts are holding mammoth Jumble Sale tomorrow Saturday 26 January at 2pm in Westfield Community Hall, with lots of bargains for everyone. They would be grateful for donations of jumble (no large or electrical items), which can be left at the hall from 12.30pm. Cakes and refreshments will be on sale, and admission is 50p.

Plough Sunday: This tradition will be marked this Sunday, 27 January. The Plough Sunday family service will be café style in the church, and starts at the later time of 10.30am. after coffee and goodies from 10am. Everyone is welcome! Celebrate the beginning of the agricultural year, decorate the plough brought in by the East Sussex Ploughing Match Society, and pray for God’s blessing on the land. We will follow the plough to the hall after the service, where there will be Morris dancing.

Race Night: Westfield Bowls Club are running a Race Night next Friday 1 February, 6pm for 6.30pm start. Tickets are £8 including supper.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.