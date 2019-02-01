Jumble Sale: Westfield Scout Group would like to thank everyone who supported their jumble sale last Saturday by donating jumble, helping on the day or buying items. This raised an amazing £584 for Scout Group funds.

Westfield Friendship Club: The Friendship Club meets in the New Inn on Monday 4 February from 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo and whist are played in a friendly atmosphere, with tea and biscuits on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

Plough Sunday: This tradition was marked at the Parish Church last Sunday. We celebrated the beginning of the agricultural year, decorated the plough brought in once more by the East Sussex Ploughing Match Society, and prayed for God’s blessing on the land. The Plough Sunday family service in the church ended with Hannah’s Cat dancing ‘Speed the Plough’ in front of the plough before moving to the hall with Mad Jack’s for everyone to enjoy a display of morris dancing from both sides. Excellent! This Sunday’s services are Holy Communion at 8am and 10am, with Youth Church at 10am.

Messy Church: It’s Messy Church time again next Saturday 9 February! This fun packed Church for all the family is in the Church Hall from 3-5pm. This includes art and crafts, media, music, drama, and food.

Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Parish Hall next Friday 8 February at 2.15 pm, when the speaker is Clive Richardson talking about ‘Snowdrops and Winter Gardens’. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.