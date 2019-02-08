Westfield Women’s Institute: The WI meets in the Parish Hall today at 2.15 pm, when the speaker is Clive Richardson talking about ‘Snowdrops and Winter Gardens’. New members are always welcome. Contact the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200 for more information.

Messy Church: It’s Messy Church time again tomorrow, Saturday 9 February! This fun packed Church for all the family is in the Church Hall from 3-5pm. This includes art and crafts, media, music, drama, and food.

Westfield Parish Church: Services this Sunday are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Praise, with Youth Church, at 10am. There will be a roast lunch on Sunday 24 February. Tickets are £8 from church or from Archers butchers.

Westfield Friendship Club: The Friendship Club meets in the New Inn on Monday 4 February from 2.30 – 4pm. Bingo and whist are played in a friendly atmosphere, with tea and biscuits on offer. Ring Derek Edwards for more information (01424 753155). New members are always welcome.

Valentine’s Quiz: Westfield Horticultural Society have a Valentine’s Quiz in the Church Hall on Saturday 16 February, stating at 6.30pm. Tickets are £7.50 per person, with tables up to 8 people, and include a hot supper followed by gateaux. Email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com or telephone Catherine: 01424 552485 to book.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.