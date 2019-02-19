Valentine’s Quiz: Westfield Horticultural Society have a Valentine’s Quiz in the Church Hall on Saturday 16 February, stating at 6.30pm. Tickets are £7.50 per person, with tables up to 8 people, and include a hot supper followed by gateaux. Email westfieldhorticulturalsociety@gmail.com or telephone Catherine: 01424 552485 to book.

Westfield Village website: Visit www.westfieldvillage.co.uk for all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to email contributions for this column.