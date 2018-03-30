PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The churchyard at Whatlington is looking very spring like, the daffodils are now mostly out even if the weather still seems to be stuck in winter.

On Good Friday at 6pm we have a service of hymns, readings and reflection, lasting for about 45 minutes. On Easter Day in a change of time from the usual pattern we have our Communion service at 10.30am, with some well known and loved Easter hymns, the service will be followed with refreshments, so we invite people to come and join with us the celebrate Easter.

Many people will already be aware that the former Mountfield & Whatlington Church of England school has now found new owners who will be reopening it as a special needs school in September. Jeffrey Bridges our churchwarden has been one of the trustees for the building and acting as defacto caretaker since the school closed and I am sure is very pleased at this outcome. He was able to personally hand over the keys to a representative of the new owners last Friday which must have been a great relief. The monies generated by the sale will now be returned to the heirs and descendants of those who originally gave the land for the school. As always grateful thanks to Jeffrey for all his hard work to help support Whatlington Church, not least keeping me updated so efficiently with all the events connected with the church.

GOOD COMPANIONS Recently members of The Good Companions enjoyed a delicious two course lunch at “The Royal Oak”. Although the sun was shining it was a bitterly cold day but the smell & welcome of a lit fire in the pub certainly was appreciated. The group always enjoy their visits to this establishment as the food is very good and the staff are so attentive. Thank you to everyone.

Our next meeting is at Whatlington Village Hall on 18th April, where we will enjoy a “Bring & Share” lunch.