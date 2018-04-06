HELLO: what a washout Easter but the spring flowers seem to be enjoying it. Hopefully the weather will improve and we can get out and enjoy the sunshine. Don’t forget to let me know of any village events you would like included in this column.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The Easter Day service at Whatlington was well attended and everyone enjoyed the after service refreshments provided by Valerie, the small eggs were especially popular!

This coming Sunday we have our monthly Family Service at 10.30am and as usual the hall car park will be open.

Following the service we will have the church annual meeting at which we elect members for the Parochial Church Council and also the two churchwardens and other church officers. We do have some vacancies and welcome anyone who may be interested in joining.