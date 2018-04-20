PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Now that Spring is with us Whatlington church starts our season of monthly evening services next Sunday when we have Evening Prayer and hymns at 6pm, with refreshments after the service. Please note that there will not be a morning service next Sunday.

Last Sunday we had our Annual Parochial Church Meeting after the service, this is when we review the past year and elect the council (PCC) and church officers for the coming year. Some 12 people attended the meeting and the PCC were re-elected along with the officers to serve for another 12 months.

Looking forward to the following week we have a United Benefice service with Sedlescombe at 10.30am at Whatlington church.