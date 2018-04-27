FILM CLUB NEWS: Whatlington Film Club members will have stars in their eyes next month.

May’s movie Murder on the Orient Express has a cast so stuffed with A-list performers it makes Oscars night look like the line up of Dancing on Ice.

Kenneth Branagh, who struck some heroic poses in last week’s film Dunkirk, is the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Circling him is a galaxy of names including Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Willem Defoe and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Look further down the cast list you’ll still find British cinema luminaries such as Derek Jacobi, Olivia Colman and Daisy Ridley, who rocketed to fame from TV series to a starring role in Star Wars sequel The Force Awakens.

They are all travelling on a luxury train journey through Europe when a murder occurs and Monsieur Poirot is in a race to solve the crime. Not for him the luxury of extra detecting time offered by a signal failure at London Bridge.

This latest retelling of Agatha Christie’s most famous whodunit will be screened at the Royal Oak on Wednesday 16 May from 8pm.

Further film club dates and potential movies are:

20 June: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

18 July: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

15 August: The Shape of Water

Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This coming Sunday our church service at Whatlington will be a United Benefice Communion at 10.30am, with refreshments to follow, we will be joined by the congregation from Sedlescombe church and the village hall car park will be open.

GOOD COMPANIONS: What a beautiful day last Wednesday was to travel from Kent to Battle and to enjoy a “Bring & Share” Lunch with friends at Whatlington Village Hall. Members of “The Good Companions” enjoyed a three course lunch, accompanied by a glass of wine or apple juice. Each member contributed towards the meal and the food ranged from melon, home cooked ham & homemade cherry pie. We welcomed Charlotte and Annette to our meal and on behalf of the group, may I say thank you to them for accepting our invitation. Thank you to all the members for the delicious meal. We also held a raffle; the monies going towards our Christmas dinner.

We meet again on Wednesday 16th May when we will be visiting “The White Hart” at Catsfield for lunch.