PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This coming Sunday Whatlington Parish Church has the monthly 10.30am Family Service, taken by our own Vicar Revd. Kevin Mepham. There will be some light refreshments following the service and additional car parking will be facilitated at the nearby village hall car park. The service is based on Common Worship and we have four hymns, it is non-Eucharistic and an ideal introduction to church, so why not come along and join us!

WHATLINGTON TWILIGHT SERENADE: Don’t forget this is on Saturday 2 June at 6.45 pm. Bring a picnic to enjoy with the music performed by Bodiam Concert Band. Gazebos can be hired for £5. Please contact Annette on 01424 871629 to book your gazebo or for more information. Entrance £7.00 which can be paid on the night. A lovely evening for all to enjoy so make sure you put a note in your diary and come along with all the family. All proceeds will go to the Village Hall Fund and Sussex Epilepsy Society

COOK THE WHATLINGTON WAY: Calling all you Mary Berrys out there. The Village Hall committee want to publish a recipe book of your favourite recipes which can be sold to raise funds to help refurbish the Village Hall. If you have a favourite family recipe or a Sussex favourite dish please send to Annette at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com. The recipe book will be published for Christmas so please let Annette have your ideas and make it a real village production.

FILM CLUB NEWS: Whatlington Film Club members will have stars in their eyes

Further film club dates and potential movies are:

20 June: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

18 July: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

15 August: The Shape of Water

Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com