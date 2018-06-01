WHATLINGTON TWILIGHT SERENADE: Don’t forget this Saturday 2 June at 6.45 pm the Whatlington Serenade takes place in the fields adjacent to the village hall. Bring your own chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the music performed by Bodiam Concert Band. Gazebos can be hired for £5. Please contact Annette on 01424 871629 to book your gazebo or for more information. Entrance is £7.00 which can be paid on the night. Last year 130 people attended and they are hoping to beat this record number. It promises to be a lovely evening for all so come along with all the family to enjoy it. All proceeds will go to the Village Hall Fund and Sussex Epilepsy Society

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The church service at Whatlington next Sunday will be Holy Communion at 9.15 am.

Looking forwards to the following week the church, which dates from circa 1275 and is a Grade II* listed building will be open on Saturday 9th June between 10am and 12noon, teas and coffee will be available and this is an opportunity to come and see inside a building which is generally only open for church services. It will be possible to park in the nearby village hall car park.

WHATLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: At the annual parish council assembly on 17 May Roger Fisher was elected Chairman for his 23rd year, with Councillor Underhill as vice chair.

Residents were also told that the long awaited warning markings on the A21 at the junction of Stream and Riccards Lane are due to be painted on 7/8 June. Councillors, and the clerk in particular, have spent a lot of time contacting Highways England to improve warnings on the road for this junction.

Residents were also informed that the improvement to electricity supply to reduce low voltage and flickering lights is to be carried out by UK Power networks with the erection of a sub station next to the bus stop. Although the parish council had lobbied for an alternative site UK Power networks have deemed that this is the most suitable place to improve the electrical supply for the village. A date to carry out this work has yet to be fixed.

COOK THE WHATLINGTON WAY: Calling all you Mary Berrys out there. The Village Hall committee want to publish a recipe book of your favourite recipes which can be sold to raise funds to help refurbish the Village Hall. If you have a favourite family recipe or a Sussex favourite dish please send to Annette at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com. The recipe book will be published for Christmas so please let Annette have your ideas and make it a real village production.

FILM CLUB NEWS: Coming up soon:

20 June: Greatest Showman

18 July: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

15 August: The Shape of Water

Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com