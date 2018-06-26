Church news: As this coming Sunday is the forth in the month Whatlington Parish Church will have our Service of Evensong at 6pm. Following the service ere will be light refreshments, whilst car parking will be available nearby at the Village Hall.

Also this coming weekend our sister church in the Benefice, St. John the Baptist, Sedlescombe, are holding a Flower Festival on Saturday 23rd from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 12.30pm to 5pm. The theme will be ‘Follow the footsteps to Music All the Way’ - with lots of lovely flower arrangements and of course home made refreshments.