PARISH CHURCH NEWS: On July 14th Whatlington church will be holding an open morning between 10am and 12 noon, there will be tea and coffee served. This is an opportunity to see this lovely 13th century church which is Grade II* listed and usually locked. There will be a slide show running to illustrate the fire of 2010 and all the stages of the rebuild which followed over the following three and a half years. Car parking will be available at the nearby village hall.

Sunday 15th The church service at Whatlington will be at 9.15 am - Holy Communion.

FILM CLUB NEWS: Coming up soon at the Royal Oak Whatlington at 8 pm:

18 July: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

15 August: The Shape of Water

Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Don’t forget to put 25 August in your diaries as the date for the next Village Fete. If you could volunteer for a few hours either Friday evening, Saturday or Sunday morning please let Annette know at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com. This is a really special village event. It is one of the biggest fund raisers for the village hall and it needs lots of individual help to keep it running. If you have any produce, plants, cakes or savouries to donate please bring them to the village hall on the morning or contact Annette. As usual there will be a beer tent and barbeque.

COOK THE WHATLINGTON WAY: Calling all you Mary Berrys out there. The Village Hall committee want to publish a recipe book of your favourite recipes which can be sold to raise funds to help refurbish the Village Hall. If you have a favourite family recipe or a Sussex favourite dish please send to Annette at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com. The recipe book will be published for Christmas so please let Annette have your ideas and make it a real village production.