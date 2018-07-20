PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Whatlington church is dedicated to St. Mary Magdalene’s and next Sunday is the closest to the Saints day, so we will be celebrating our Patronal Day with a special Songs of Praise service at 6pm.

There will be well known hymns interspersed with readings and a short address, the service will be followed with refreshments and a glass of wine or sparkling elderflower in the lovely surroundings of our 13th century church. Parking will be available at the nearby village hall car park and we offer a warm welcome to all comers.