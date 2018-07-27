HELLO: Whatlington has recently seen several incidents of petty thefts and fly tipping. Residents have lost solar lights, eggs and egg money from outside their homes. Fruit and vegetable waste was dumped in Riccards Lane and a child seat on Whatlington Road. With Mountfield household recycling centre open every day and so close it is hard to understand why people simply do not take their unwanted items there. Thank you to Rother District Council for clearing up this unwanted rubbish.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Last Sunday we had the Patronal evening service at Whatlington, this was a songs of praise based around the story of St. Mary Magdalene. During the service our new hymn book cabinet was blessed, this lovely oak piece was given by his family in memory of our much missed church member Tom Kent. Tom was a faithful member of the church who served many years as churchwarden and later on the PCC. Following the service there were wine and refreshments served in the church.

Next Sunday we will be having a United Benefice service with Sedlescombe at 10.30 am at St. John the Baptist, Sedlescombe, there will not be a service at Whatlington church.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Whatlington Village Hall is the new home for Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club. The club hosts musicians from all over the world previously there have been Grammy award winners and BBC Folk Award winners performing. Club membership is £10 per year and gig tickets £10, non members are welcome at a slightly increased ticket price of £12. The next performer is Jeff Lang who blends rock, with folk and blues in a unique performance on 31 July at 8 pm. More information and tickets are available at the club website www.mrsy.co.uk .

Village Fete: Don’t forget to put 25 August in your diaries as the date for the next Village Fete. If you could volunteer for a few hours either Friday evening, Saturday or Sunday morning please let Annette know at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com. This is a really special village event. It is one of the biggest fund raisers for the village hall and it needs lots of individual help to keep it running. If you have any produce, plants, cakes or savouries to donate please bring them to the village hall on the morning or contact Annette. As usual there will be a beer tent and barbeque.

FILM CLUB NEWS: Coming up soon: 15 August: The Shape of Water. Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com