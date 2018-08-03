PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our church service this coming Sunday at Whatlington will be a 9.15 am service of Holy Communion, to which all are welcome

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Don’t forget to put 25 August in your diaries as the date for the next Village Fete. If you could volunteer for a few hours either Friday evening, Saturday or Sunday morning please let Annette know at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com or Pauline Lyon on 01424 256347 mobile 07523 079373 This is a really special village event. It is one of the biggest fund raisers for the village hall and it needs lots of individual help to keep it running. If you have any produce, plants, cakes or savouries to donate please bring them to the village hall on the morning or contact Annette. As usual there will be a beer tent and barbeque.

COOK THE WHATLINGTON WAY: Calling all you Mary Berrys out there. The Village Hall committee want to publish a recipe book of your favourite recipes which can be sold to raise funds to help refurbish the Village Hall. If you have a favourite family recipe or a Sussex favourite dish please send to Annette at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com. The recipe book will be published for Christmas so please let Annette have your ideas and make it a real village production.