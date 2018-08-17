PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Our service this coming Sunday at Whatlington is a 9.15 am Holy Communion, the service lasts for about 45 minutes, with three hymns played by our own organist. It doesn’t matter whether people want to take communion, or simply come to the service, all are welcome!

FILM CLUB: Think it’s still summer? Think again. Get ready to swipe forward your diaries almost to Christmas with Film Club dates for the rest of the year.

19 September – Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill as the British PM must decide whether to confront or negotiate with Hitler’s Germany

17 October – Phantom Thread: Daniel Day-Lewis is the famous dressmaker whose well ordered life is turned on its head by a strong-willed woman

14 November – A Quiet Place: Emily Blunt lives in a post-apocalyptic world where her family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Don’t forget to put 25 August in your diaries as the date for the next Village Fete. If you could volunteer for a few hours either Friday evening, Saturday or Sunday morning please let Annette know at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com or Pauline Lyon on 01424 256347 mobile 07523 079373 This is a really special village event. It is one of the biggest fund raisers for the village hall and it needs lots of individual help to keep it running. If you have any produce, plants, cakes or savouries to donate please bring them to the village hall on the morning or contact Annette or Pauline. As usual there will be a beer tent and barbeque.