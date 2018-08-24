HELLO: Don’t forget tomorrow (Saturday) our traditional Village fete will take place in Whatlington. The fun starts at 1.30pm in the fields next to the Village Hall. The Hastings Town Crier will be there to spur you into action. Have a go at a wide range of traditional stalls including the Coconut Shy, Hoopla, Wine into Water and a Children’s Treasure hunt. Take a ride around the beautiful setting in a pony and trap and then sample the delicious homemade Sussex teas, barbeque and drinks from the beer tent. Come along, enjoy the event and support this annual village fayre. All are very welcome.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: Don’t forget if you could volunteer for a few hours on Saturday or Sunday morning please let Annette know at wild.blueyonder@btinternet.com or Pauline Lyon on 01424 256347 mobile 07523 079373 This is a really special village event. It is one of the biggest fund raisers for the village hall and it needs lots of individual help to keep it running. If you have any produce, plants, raffle prizes, cakes or savouries to donate please bring them to the village hall on the morning or contact Annette or Pauline. As usual there will be a beer tent and barbeque.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 26th August sees our usual end of month 6pm Evening Service at Whatlington church, this will be based on Evensong with four hymns and a short address, followed by some light refreshments, a pleasant way to spend what I am sure will be a lovely evening, we hope you may be able to join us!

FILM CLUB: Well after the strange but interesting Shape of Water there’s a great film to look forward to next month. Make a note in your diary not to miss it.

19 September – Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill as the British PM must decide whether to confront or negotiate with Hitler’s Germany