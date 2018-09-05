HELLO: Another attempt at a break-in to outbuildings in the village this week shows that rural crime continues to be a problem for our community. Please ensure that you keep everything locked away and report any suspicious vehicles or people online to www.sussex.police.uk or call 999 in an emergency.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: The weather was kind to the village fete last Saturday. The best day of the weekend. A sunny afternoon saw lots of people enjoying the stalls, delicious cakes, beer, barbeque, coconut shy, pony and trap rides, tractor rides and more. Grateful thanks to all those who attended and to those who helped set up and run the event. It is certainly a lot of effort to organise the fete and volunteers are always welcome. It was a great success with over £1000 raised for the village hall.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: St. Mary Magdalene, Whatlington will have a 9.15 am Holy Communion service this coming Sunday.

Our Evensong last Sunday was quite well attended considering the awful weather, but those who did venture out enjoyed a very nice service, followed by some light refreshments.

FILM CLUB: 19 September 8 pm – Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill as the British PM who must decide whether to confront or negotiate with Hitler’s Germany. Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com