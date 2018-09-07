SAD NEWS: It is with deep regret that I have to let you know of the death of Albert McBride on bank holiday Monday. Those of you who were at the village fete will have seen him in his element behind the bar, using his Irish lilt to welcome everyone and enjoying a chat with all who passed by. He and his wife Annette have lived in the village for nearly 5 years and have been involved and supportive of all the village events. The whole village will miss him. Albert was a member of Sedlescombe Golf Club still playing at least once a week. He was also a popular regular at The Royal Oak and a great supporter of Annette in her work for the village hall. He loved watching sport and was an enthusiastic rugby union supporter. Albert was a real gentleman and his presence will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his devastated wife Annette who has been hit so hard by his sudden loss.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This Saturday, 8th September Whatlington church will be holding the last of our summer Saturday Open Mornings. The church will be open between 10am and midday and there will be refreshments available, we hope to see some more people come and see out 700 year old parish church.

On Sunday 9th we have our monthly Family Service at 10.30am, with our own Vicar, Kevin Mepham. There will as usual be refreshments after the service and the village hall car park will be open on both the Saturday & Sunday mornings for church use.

Looking forward to later in the month here is some advance notice, on Sunday 23rd September we will have our Harvest Festival Evensong at 6pm. This will be followed with a Harvest Buffett and we welcome both regulars and new faces to what is always a special service. During the service there will be an opportunity for people to bring forward gifts of food items which will then be taken to the Seaview Project in Hastings.

FILM CLUB: 19 September 8 pm – Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill as the British PM who must decide whether to confront or negotiate with Hitler’s Germany. Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com