PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The September Family church service at Whatlington last Sunday saw a good congregation with some nice hymn singing to be heard.

This coming Sunday we have an 09.15 Holy Communion service and looking forward to the following week we have our 6pm Harvest Songs of Praise.

FILM CLUB: Don’t forget 19 September 8 pm at the Royal Oak – Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Winston Churchill as the British PM who must decide whether to confront or negotiate with Hitler’s Germany. Film club membership is just £7.50 for the year and you can find out more from Steve Turner by calling 01424 870041 or emailing steveturner807@gmail.com