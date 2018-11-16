In common with many other churches: the Remembrance Service at Whatlington was well attended, with many people coming to commemorate the Centenary of the Armistice. Later the church bells were rung to join in unison with others to mark the occasion.

Our service this next Sunday will be an 09.15am Holy Communion.

On Thursday 22nd November: there will be a screening of the 2018 film ‘Journey’s End’ in Whatlington church, starting at 7.15pm. This forms part of our Remembrance activities and is to raise money for the Combat Stress charity. Entry is free, but we do ask for a donation for the charity, refreshments will be available for a small charge.

Car parking at nearby Whatlington Village Hall – please bring a torch!