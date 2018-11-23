On Saturday evening: there was a concert given in Whatlington Church by the Whatlington Singers entitled ‘Remembrance and Reflection’ and featuring the choirs president, international opera singer Louise Winter.

The concert was a sell out, with all seats taken and all those who attended enjoyed an evening of music, poetry and readings reflecting the theme of Remembrance.

This Thursday, 22nd Nov: As part of our commemoration for the centenary of the Armistice the 2018 film ‘Journeys End’ will be shown from 7.15pm in Whatlington Parish Church, located in Whatlington Road, TN33 0ND, entry is free with a modest charge for refreshments and donations requested in aid of the Combat Stress charity. Car parking will be available nearby at the village hall car park, just a short walk – please bring a torch!

Looking forward: to this coming Sunday, the church service at Whatlington will be an 09.15 Holy Communion.