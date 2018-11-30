PARISH CHURCH NEWS: On the evening of 22nd November the film ‘Journey’s End’ was shown in Whatlington church to raise money for the charity Combat Stress. We raised a total of £85 for this very worthwhile charity, which supports those ex-servicemen and women who suffer with mental trauma arising from their service.

Our church service next Sunday, which is the First in Advent will be at 09.15am.

Looking forwards to the following Sunday, December 9th, we will be holding our Carol Service at 10.30am, when the church will be lit by candlelight.