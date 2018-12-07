PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Next Sunday Whatlington church will be holding our Candlelit Carol Service, starting at 10.30am. The church will have candles and tea lights all around to add to the atmosphere as we sing favourite carols and listen to Bible readings telling the Christmas story.

Following the service there will be refreshments served, car parking will be available at the nearby village hall car park.

Out of interest, Whatlington church is featured in an article in the current issue of the magazine ‘Church & Heritage Buildings’, written principally by our architect the piece includes pictures of the church before, during and after the fire of 2010, as well as pictures showing the restored building