PARISH CHURCH NEWS: This coming Sunday there will not be a morning church service at Whatlington, instead at 3.30pm we have the rather special Whatlington Christmas Pageant.

This starts in the church and then after a couple of carols will progress outside and later down to a nearby barn where the Nativity scene will be enacted as a tableau. Musical accompaniment will come from members of Battle Town Band. As we progress the Christmas story unfolds through Bible readings and carols. At the finish hot drinks will be served at the barn.

Car parking at Whatlington Village Hall car park, please be sure to wear suitable clothing and footwear and most importantly, bring a torch. Marshals will be in place to safeguard the procession down the short distance of the road to the barn.

GOOD COMPANIONS: Christmas came early for members of The Good Companions last week as they enjoyed a festive lunch at “The White Hart, Catsfield. A welcoming log fire greeted us as we entered the establishment and our table was decorated with Christmas crackers and festive serviettes. Members had a choice of starters, main course & desserts; many choosing the traditional Christmas Dinner followed by mince pies & tea/coffee. May I take this opportunity of thanking the staff for their attentive service and hospitality

Our next meeting is in January 2019, when we will meet up at Lavender`s tea rooms in Battle at 11.30am. No need to book food as we will choose on the day.

If you would like any information about The Good Companions, which meets up regularly once a month for lunches/outings, please telephone Hilda on 01634 932135

FILM CLUB: If you are interested in joining, and at just £7.50 for a year’s worth of top movies shown IN A PUB, why wouldn’t you be? then email organiser Steve at steveturner807@gmail.com

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Don’t forget the next parish council meeting is Thursday 17 January 2019 at 7.30 pm in the village hall.