HELLO: Don’t forget to let me know of any village events that you would like to share it is a really good way to help provide links throughout the village and promote the community. I hope you and yours will have a joyful Christmas and look forward to hearing from you in the new year with all your news.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Last Sunday we had the Christmas Pageant in Whatlington, starting in the church where we sung three carols, interspersed with Bible readings. The church was decorated with candles, a tree and of course the Crib. From the church we progressed out into the small car park, where a bonfire was lit and the Christmas story unfolded further through Carols and readings. Musical accompaniment was provided by the excellent musicians from Battle Town Band. The Pageant then progressed to its conclusion at a nearby barn, where the Nativity scene was acted out by the children and we sung the remaining carols before a cup of either soup or mulled wine was served, kindly provided by the Apthorp family.

Next Sunday we have a service of Holy Communion at 09.15 at Whatlington church.

On Christmas Eve there will be a traditional candlelit ‘Midnight’ service at the slightly earlier time of 10pm, finishing by around 10.45pm to let you get home a useful bit earlier! After the service there will be mince pies and a glass of wine/elderflower presse for everyone.

VILLAGE HALL NEWS: The annual Whatlington Village Christmas supper took place last Friday and what a delightful evening it was. A capacity crowd tucked into Beef in Red Wine followed by Winter Berry Roulade, coffee and mince pies. As always the ability of the lovely catering team astounds us mere mortals. Grateful thanks to Pauline, Annette, Sally, Charlotte and everyone else who helped to provide the food and deck the hall! Thanks to Simon for his quiz which everyone seemed to approach very competitively and congrats to the winners. Thanks to everyone who gave raffle prizes - all proceeds will go to improvements to the village hall.

FILM CLUB: If you weren’t at last week’s film night you missed a real treat – Joyeux Noel – this little known film beautifully portrayed the First World War Christmas truce and the use of German, French and English language with sub titles helped to emphasise both the similarities and differences between the countries.

If you are interested in joining, and at just £7.50 for a year’s worth of top movies shown IN A PUB, why wouldn’t you be? then email organiser Steve at steveturner807@gmail.com

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Don’t forget the next parish council meeting is Thursday 17 January 2019 at 7.30 pm in the village hall.