HELLO: I hope you have all had a great Christmas and New Year. Don’t forget to let me have any events you are planning for Whatlington so that I can include them in the village voice - it would be lovely to have a full column every week. With wishes for good health and happiness to you and yours for 2019.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: On Christmas Eve we welcomed over 30 people to join us for our early, 10pm’Midnight’ service at Whatlington church. We had some 50 candles and tea lights lit and together with the Crib and Christmas Tree illuminations and our small medieval church looked lovely. After the service people stayed to enjoy a chat, mince pies and a drink.

Looking forward to this coming Sunday, which is Epiphany, when we mark the coming of the wise men our service will be an 09.15 Holy Communion, with some well known carols & hymns for the season.