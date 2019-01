Sunday 13th January: at 10.30am Whatlington church will be holding our first Family Service for 2019 and we look forwards to welcoming both regular and new people to the church. Children and family’s are always welcome, along with everyone else.

As usual there will be refreshments in the church following the service, which lasts for about 45 minutes.

The car park at the nearby Whatlington Village Hall will be open for churchgoers.