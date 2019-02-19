FILM CLUB NEWS: We have an absorbing, thought-provoking movie to chew the fat over this coming Wednesday, the 13th February And it features a performance by Emma Thompson that reminds us, should we need reminding, what an accomplished actor she is. In The Children Act she plays High Court judge Fiona Maye who presides, with wisdom and compassion, over knotty cases of family law.

It’s a calling to which she devotes herself, to the detriment of her marriage. As problems mount at home she is asked to decide if 17-year-old Adam should be forced to have the blood transfusion that would save his life.

Adam and his family are Jehovah’s Witnesses and to get an insight into the complexities of the case Maye visits him in hospital.

It’s a meeting that has profound consequences for both of them.

We meet, as usual, at 8pm at the Oak. Please note: March’s meeting, which was due to be on the 13th, has been moved to the 20th.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Last Sunday there was the usual good attendance at Whatlington for our Family Service.

Then on Thursday 14th, Valentine’s Day the Bishop of Chichester led Morning Prayer at Whatlington church as part of his visit to the Deanery. This was a return visit for Bishop Martin, who led the Service of Re-dedication after the post fire restoration back in 2014.

Our service this coming Sunday will be an 09.15 Holy Communion, as usual accompanied with hymns.