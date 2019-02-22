PARISH CHURCH NEWS: The Bishop of Chichester, the Right Revd. Dr. Martin Warner visited Whatlington church as part of his Deanery Visitation last Thursday morning to attend Morning Prayer. Afterwards he gave a short talk and then stayed for a light breakfast, joining 18 others, we were very pleased to be able to welcome the Diocesan Bishop to our small rural church, a return visit as he came just about five years ago to celebrate the re-opening of the church following its post fire restoration.

Looking forward to the coming Sunday, our service will be one of Holy Communion at 09.15. These services last for around 45 minutes and we use traditional wording accompanied with three hymns, everyone is welcome.