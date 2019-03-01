PARISH CHURCH NEWS: On Thursday of last week Whatlington church played host to a training session for church council members from the surrounding area given by Ecclesiastical Insurance. We had 53 people attend for a very useful and informative session and it was nice to see the church used for the event.

Returning to forthcoming news, the service this week at Whatlington will be a 9.15am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Don’t forget the next meeting of the Parish Council will be the Annual Parish Assembly on Thursday 21st March 2019 starting at 7.00 pm.

Reports from our District and County Councillors and local organisations will be given out at the meeting. The parish council Chairman will give his report at the start of the meeting. The March Parish Council Meeting will then follow

NEWS FROM OUR NEIGHBOURS: Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club. We are holding our inaugural meeting on Tuesday 12th March at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge commencing at 8.00pm. The Ostrich pub is directly opposite the rail station next to the level crossing.

All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, then please come along and see what we are proposing.