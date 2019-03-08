PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Sunday 10th March will see the monthly Family Service at 10.30am at Whatlington Parish Church with our own Vicar, Revd. Kevin Mepham. As usual the service will be followed with refreshments and the Village Hall car park will be open for use.

Following the service, it is intended that there will be an opportunity for members of the congregation to view outline plans for a possible new church car park. It is also intended that there will be a Church Open Morning, between 10am and 12noon on Saturday 16th March where these plans will be available for local residents to view them and ask questions, more details of this next week.

GOOD COMPANIONS: Battle Cakes & Bakes hosted the February meeting of The Good Companions. During the winter months, when the weather is so unpredictable, we decided that we would not book a venue for lunch, but just meet up if any members wished to attend. A group of 12 members enjoyed a home cooked lunch at this local venue and believe it , or not,not one person succumbed to eating more than one of the delicious cakes on display!! I take this opportunity of thanking the staff for their hospitality, which is always so welcoming.

On March 20th the group will be visiting The Bull’s Head in Battle, where we are always warmly welcomed by Kerrie and her staff.

The Good Companions, a group of retired people, meet monthly , for lunches/outings . We are quite an informal group and choose when we are able to attend the monthly meetings. If you would like to join us or would like further information please do get in touch with Hilda 01634 932135. A warm welcome awaits you!